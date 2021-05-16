Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$130.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$130.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CM. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CSFB raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$284,260. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson purchased 400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$124.20 per share, with a total value of C$49,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,818,470.60. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702.

TSE:CM traded up C$0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$132.53. 874,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,936. The stock has a market cap of C$59.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.49. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$78.53 and a 12 month high of C$132.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$126.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$115.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.8600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

