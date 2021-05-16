Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$219.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$201.00 to C$219.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$216.56.

Shares of TSE:CTC.A traded down C$2.50 on Friday, reaching C$210.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,929. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$97.31 and a 52-week high of C$213.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$191.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$173.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.75, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In related news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,000.

Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

