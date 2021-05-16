Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$232.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$215.00 to C$232.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTC.A. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Tire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$212.56.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

TSE:CTC.A opened at C$210.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$191.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$173.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$97.31 and a 1-year high of C$213.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.75, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In related news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at C$484,000.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.