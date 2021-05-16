Capital Investment Counsel Inc Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,111,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,561.18. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $8.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.70. 858,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,208. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.52 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.05.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

