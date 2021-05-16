Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.0% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,751,000 after purchasing an additional 107,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 351,860 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,809,000 after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,943,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,838,000 after purchasing an additional 167,702 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.64. 1,047,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,907. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.67. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

