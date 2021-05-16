Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 30,655 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 2.2% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

NYSE KO traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,725,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,458,217. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $235.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

