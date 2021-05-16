Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 1,221 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.35. 7,755,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,331,636. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.16. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $88.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $162.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

