Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 287 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,017. The firm has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

