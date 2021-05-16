Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 700 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $139,290,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after buying an additional 1,447,938 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 31,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,543,000 after buying an additional 1,385,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,796,000 after buying an additional 1,357,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,634,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,895,000 after purchasing an additional 730,401 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,724,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,059,447. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.90. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

