Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.92.

NYSE CPT opened at $122.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average is $104.68.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

