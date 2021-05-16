CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million-$137 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.54 million.

MTBC stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. 59,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,706. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.38.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTBC shares. Maxim Group started coverage on CareCloud in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareCloud from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.68.

In related news, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $348,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $436,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,180 shares of company stock valued at $964,287 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

