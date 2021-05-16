Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Cars.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.58.
NYSE:CARS opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.41. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.
In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cars.com by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
