Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Cars.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.58.

NYSE:CARS opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.41. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cars.com by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

