Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.
TSE:CAS opened at C$13.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.35. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$12.80 and a 52 week high of C$18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61.
Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.9699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
