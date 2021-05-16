Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

TSE:CAS opened at C$13.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.35. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$12.80 and a 52 week high of C$18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.9699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAS. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upgraded Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cascades in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cascades to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.71.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Dividend History for Cascades (TSE:CAS)

