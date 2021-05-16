Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $935,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 735,325 shares in the company, valued at $47,854,951. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $597,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,454 shares of company stock worth $25,737,566 in the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,190.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 173,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 340,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded up $5.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 336,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,855. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

