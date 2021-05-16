CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Raised to C$79.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$75.00 to C$79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CCL Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $56.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.