CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given New C$81.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCL.B. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.50.

TSE CCL.B opened at C$68.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.55. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$41.00 and a twelve month high of C$72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40.

In related news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.27, for a total value of C$3,363,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 625,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,111,164.73. Also, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.72, for a total transaction of C$111,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$637,938. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,437.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

