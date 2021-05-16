Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at B. Riley

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $74.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.90% from the stock’s previous close.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

CELH opened at $54.15 on Friday. Celsius has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.68 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 98.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,257 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth $76,818,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth $14,926,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Celsius by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $12,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

