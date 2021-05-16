Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $57.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CELH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 773.68 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Analyst Recommendations for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit