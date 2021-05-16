Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $57.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CELH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 773.68 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

