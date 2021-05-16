Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.200-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $277 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.71 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CERT. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.76. 378,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Certara has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

