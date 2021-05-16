CertiK Hits Market Cap of $95.61 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, CertiK has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $95.61 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00004527 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00089249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.97 or 0.00515532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.34 or 0.00233163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004908 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $559.36 or 0.01181979 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00041498 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,254,153 coins and its circulating supply is 44,634,885 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.