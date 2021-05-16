CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) – Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$212.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.40 million.

CEU has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.45.

CEU stock opened at C$1.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$460.65 million and a P/E ratio of 65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.41.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$58,432.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,771,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,983,918.09. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$111,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,725,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,278,852.80. Insiders have sold a total of 191,233 shares of company stock worth $340,939 in the last 90 days.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

