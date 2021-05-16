Chainlink Price Reaches $44.61 on Top Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for $44.61 or 0.00090113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $19.03 billion and $2.46 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.26 or 0.01129598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00065389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00114040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00065181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,902.46 or 0.09902088 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 426,509,554 coins. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

