ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.80 million-$40.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.70 million.

NYSE ECOM traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.97 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.54.

In other news, Director Timothy Buckley sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $291,980.00. Insiders sold 410,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,581,648 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

