Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $306,000 in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 29,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $660.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,397.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,267.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,944.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,287 shares of company stock worth $714,394. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

