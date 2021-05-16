ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their market perform rating on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00.

CCXI has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.22.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The company has a market cap of $728.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $55.10.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $77,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,439,217.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $229,336.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,870 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

