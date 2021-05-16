Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT Raised to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LNG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.71.

LNG opened at $83.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $84.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

