Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CHK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $48.87 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.94.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,361,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,318,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $740,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

