China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

SNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.99. China Petroleum & Chemical has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $58.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 1.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.9844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

