Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will announce sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.90 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securiti upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,658.52.

CMG stock traded up $33.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,356.21. 211,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 162.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $926.00 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,468.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,408.10.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,646 shares of company stock worth $15,066,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,729.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 36,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.