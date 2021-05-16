Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.68.

PPRQF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS PPRQF remained flat at $$11.90 on Tuesday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

