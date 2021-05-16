CIBC Boosts CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target to C$12.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a na rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CanWel Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.18.

CWX opened at C$9.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of C$783.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.04. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$401.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.95%.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

