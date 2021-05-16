CIBC Cuts Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to $23.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price cut by CIBC from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $128.86 million for the quarter.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

