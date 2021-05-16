CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$28.00 price target (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.56.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$19.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.94. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.76 and a 52-week high of C$32.48. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -313.04%.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

