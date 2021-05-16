CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL)

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$9.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.29.

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$6.82 on Wednesday. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$2.50 and a one year high of C$9.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.28.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

