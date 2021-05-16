Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $120.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.44. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $122.80.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

