CK Hutchison Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) announced a dividend on Friday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2982 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

CKHUY opened at $7.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. CK Hutchison has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 290 berths in 52 ports spanning 27 countries throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Australasia; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.