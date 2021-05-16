CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $237,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,880 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $2,018,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in General Motors by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,235,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,231,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.