CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 630 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI opened at $341.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.62 and its 200-day moving average is $270.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.33 and a twelve month high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.07.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.