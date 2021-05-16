Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $655.06

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 655.06 ($8.56) and traded as high as GBX 702 ($9.17). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 692 ($9.04), with a volume of 157,092 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 655.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 573.60. The stock has a market cap of £704.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95.

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

