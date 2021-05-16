Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 32.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NET. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Cloudflare by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 153,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.94.

NET stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.38 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.97.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $1,401,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $2,169,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,185.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 994,686 shares of company stock worth $75,832,641 over the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

