CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 195.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,622 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $41,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock opened at $216.99 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $218.80. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.83 and its 200-day moving average is $190.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $5,624,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

