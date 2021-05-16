Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Susquehanna

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTSH. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.82.

Shares of CTSH opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $48.98 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average of $77.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,866,164,000 after buying an additional 295,370 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $922,510,000 after acquiring an additional 432,664 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $640,003,000 after purchasing an additional 142,082 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,301,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $570,395,000 after purchasing an additional 138,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

