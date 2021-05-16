Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Purchased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,723 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RQI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 329,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,885. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

