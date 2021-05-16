Collateral Pay Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.63 Million (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded up 58.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00004941 BTC on major exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $450,085.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00086209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.82 or 0.00479741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.29 or 0.00226892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004758 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $502.22 or 0.01159353 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00040065 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,629,635 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.