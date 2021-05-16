Collateral Pay Trading 36.7% Higher This Week (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00004791 BTC on exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $5.93 million and $970,823.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00091830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.03 or 0.00515426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.90 or 0.00231821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004909 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.61 or 0.01181870 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00041236 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,539,928 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

