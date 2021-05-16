Comerica Bank Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,032.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,087 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 74,841 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 155,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $78.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

