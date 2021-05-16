Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Essent Group worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in Essent Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 195,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Essent Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at about $5,414,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Essent Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Essent Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $47.53 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

In related news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,162.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $141,501.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

