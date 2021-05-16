Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,985,000 after purchasing an additional 327,933 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 86,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

