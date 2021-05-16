Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $22.11 Million Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $22,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.