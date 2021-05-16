Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,638 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $20,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 47,411 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $44.47 and a one year high of $49.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.